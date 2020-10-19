Maybe Madison should be like Rosendale and write more tickets -- Lynn Schmitt

I live near the intersection of Sprecher Road "speedway" and the newly finished Cottage Grove Road "raceway" on the edge of Madison's East Side. The speed limit on both is 35 mph, which is merely regarded as advisory by the vast number of drivers who traverse these streets.

The Oct. 10 State Journal article "Milwaukee St. speed to slow" described the reduction of Milwaukee Street's speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph as being necessary to reduce accidents. Recent changes to East Washington Avenue's speed limits seek to solve the issue of drag racing. I doubt this will achieve its goal.

Lowering speed limits will not solve the issues, especially for the four-lane boulevards where I live. Speed limits are ignored now, so why would lowering them help? Good old-fashion policing with radar is needed, especially targeting those hours when the most serious offenses occur.

Driver’s game the system by seeing how much they can exceed the limits without getting caught. Maybe we need to take the approach used by Rosendale police who are notorious for keeping speeding in check. It’s just the ticket.

Lynn Schmitt, Madison