Maybe high court should ban Viagra -- David F. Olson

A few years ago, I had a discussion with one of my best friends, a staunch conservative. When the abortion issue came up, he and his wife, who are pro-life, asked me for my thoughts.

I pondered and replied that I could accept restrictions on abortions if the conservatives could support funding educational programs as well as welfare programs for those children born in a family with little or no resources. Their answer was "absolutely not."

A leaked first draft of the majority Supreme Court opinion suggests that a majority of justices are poised to toss out the Roe v. Wade decision -- a ruling in effect since 1973.

Four men and a women with deep religious ties will make decisions for all the women who seek an abortion. What happened to individual rights guaranteed by our Constitution?

Next, they may consider banning birth control pills. If so, may I suggest a ban on Viagra for all men.

David F. Olson, Fitchburg