Math classes may need honors system -- Sherri Swartz

How would eliminating stand-alone honors courses in Madison schools affect students' opportunities to master the higher level math that is required to pursue STEM careers (science, technology, engineering and math)?

This is a question that was not addressed in Friday's State Journal article, and not answered at a recent School Board meeting. Madison School District administration has made the case for eliminating stand-alone honors classes based largely on examples from high school English classes. But how would universal honors function in the math curriculum? Can a few extra enrichment assignments or an "A" in a normally-paced algebra class truly prepare any student for success in AP calculus?

Without accelerated math instruction in high school, will our students have the foundation needed to tackle the college math courses that are required for careers in engineering or other STEM fields? Will this reduce the actual opportunity gap for these careers? I suspect we would create a wider path to high achievement by investing in advanced math mastery in the early grades, then offering smaller class sizes and increased student support for those who take on the challenge of accelerated math in high school.

Sherri Swartz, Madison

