Kudos to NCG Hospitality on its innovative plan to build a mixed hotel and apartment project on the former Madison Area Technical College (and earlier, Central High School) property.

It's great to see a local developer step in to resuscitate the dormant project and fill an embarrassing hole in the ground. The conceptual rendering for the new building promises eye-appealing architecture. It's even better that Middleton-based NCG Hospitality has the vision to rehabilitate and repurpose the historic school building, giving new life to one of Madison's legacy buildings.