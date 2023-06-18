Kudos to NCG Hospitality on its innovative plan to build a mixed hotel and apartment project on the former Madison Area Technical College (and earlier, Central High School) property.
It's great to see a local developer step in to resuscitate the dormant project and fill an embarrassing hole in the ground. The conceptual rendering for the new building promises eye-appealing architecture. It's even better that Middleton-based NCG Hospitality has the vision to rehabilitate and repurpose the historic school building, giving new life to one of Madison's legacy buildings.
What a delightful contrast to the pattern that we've seen in recent years where out-of-town investors demolish our community's historic structures only to replace them with cookie-cutter boxes.
Thanks NCG Hospitality.
John Rolling, Madison