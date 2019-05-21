Living in a city with three major higher learning institutions, I am really pleased to read the coverage of their graduations. From reading about J.J. Watt giving the commencement address at the UW-Madison graduation to the excellent article featuring Edgewood College graduate Mamadou Jawo, it was truly inspiring to read about these commencements.
But coverage of the graduates from Madison Area Technical College was missing. More than 800 MATC grads walked across the stage last Friday. Refugee and first-generation college student Ousman Darboe shared his inspirational story as one of two outstanding student speakers. Darboe spoke eloquently about the opportunities and freedom he has here in the United States. The second student speaker, military veteran and honors graduate Andrew Allison, spoke about his desire to continue learning and someday become a teacher.
It is a shame that the coverage of the MATC graduates was not included in the State Journal. I congratulate all the graduates in the class of 2019 and wish them the best of luck.
Karen Natoli, Middleton