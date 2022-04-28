 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

MATC baseball team is joy to watch -- Bob Bates

  •

In the big picture, it might not matter much to most State Journal readers, including those who devour the daily sports section, but the Madison Area Technical College baseball team has been No. 1 in the National Junior College rankings for eight weeks now.

The Wolfpack have compiled a 30-3 win-loss record, consistently displaying robust and timely hitting, strong pitching and superb defense. Their regular season is fast approaching at Robin Roberts Field on the MATC campus before hosting NJCAA Region 4 tournament play starting the second weekend in May.

For anyone who loves baseball and appreciates a top-notch brand of play on the field, this Wolfpack team is a gem to observe. Check out their remaining schedule of home game dates, plus tournament play. Support your local athletics while being treated to baseball at its finest.

Enjoy.

Bob Bates, Madison

