Massive pig farm threatens nature -- Nancy Lu Rosenheim

I have resided between Steuben and Chicago for most of my life. As a woman of 65, a college professor and professional sculptor, I have finally begun to realize my lifelong dream to restore and convert our family’s 100-year-old barn into my art studio.
I was devastated when the Department of Natural Resources conditionally approved plans for expand the Roth Feeder Pig farm into a concentrated animal feeding operation. Millions of gallons of manure each year would endanger the region and the health and safety of my family and neighbors. The Kickapoo River and its pristine environs would become septic. The valuable Karst Geology -- Wisconsin’s national treasure -- would be annihilated. Everything we hold dear: our health, wildlife, air and water would be destroyed. This ecological damage cannot be undone.
The DNR exists to protect Wisconsin’s natural resources, not to squander them, not to sell them to the highest bidder with the most political clout.
The DNR can prevent this wreckage with an environmental impact statement for this specific area. If this massive feedlot would not harm Wisconsin’s precious land and water, prove it.
Do the right thing, DNR. Reverse this aberration.
Nancy Lu Rosenheim, Steuben