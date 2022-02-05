Massive deer herd endangers crops -- Juliee de la Terre

Each year the state ignores millions of dollars of damage caused by its massive deer herd, which is allowed to increase in size continually to bring in hunting license revenue.

Every year farmers report millions of dollars in crop damage from deer. The Department of Natural Resources usually only reimburses a fraction of these costs. The damage to motorists from collisions, people contracting Lyme disease and the destruction of forest and wildflowers are additional costs

We hear the mantra of “get some hunters on your land.” This won’t work when so many deer per square mile are in hot spots throughout the state. Massive herds are the product of farmer’s fields bordering refuge woods owned by antler lovers who harbor and feed trophy bucks, which they shoot during the nine-day season.

Laws are needed to allow farmers to control deer numbers like any other nuisance animal.

Who at the state Capitol in Madison has the guts to go up against the hunting community?

Juliee de la Terre, Viola