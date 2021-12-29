Mass immigration isn't sustainable -- Chuck Litweiler

Predictably, business leaders and economists bemoan the news that population growth in the U.S. has been minimal -- immigration excluded.
Sen. Gaylord Nelson's autobiography in 2002 put our population at 280 million. The current census puts it at 331 million. His words then should be the bedrock of any environmental movement:
"If we accept that forging and maintaining a sustainable society is the critical challenge for this and future generations, we must also accept that stabilizing our population will be key to determining our success or failure."
That means we need to drastically cut immigration.
Chuck Litweiler, Madison