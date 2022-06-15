Mass abortion has cheapened life -- Carl Boyke

Guns are getting all the blame for mass killings. If the weapon of choice were not available, other means would be used. Think of the bombings in Oklahoma City or Boston, and the attack on 9/11.

I see no reason for anyone owning an assault rifle or rapid-fire weapon. Background checks and three-day waiting periods do not limit any responsible non-felon from owning a gun.

Much of the responsibility for mass killings belongs with Planned Parenthood, similar organizations and a certain political party. They have made life cheap by saying nothing is wrong with killing off 62 million unborn children. Mass shooters are using a different method on a different segment of our society, but on a much smaller scale than the abortion industry.

Additional blame can be placed on the American Civil Liberties Union, the Freedom from Religion Foundation and similar groups. They have taken God and creationism out of the schools and left the idea that everyone descended from slime and that there are no eternal consequences for anything that is done.

Yes, we do need a change in gun laws. But we also need to show that all life is valuable.

Carl Boyke, Beaver Dam