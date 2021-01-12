Masks will get our economy moving -- Linda Bernhardt

Science points to facemasks as the main defense we have right now against COVID-19.
Most of us know that wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing hands and staying home as much as possible will keep us all safer and not overload our health care institutions and the wonderful people who keep working to save the victims of this virus. So with 375,000 dead from the coronavirus, our cheapest and fastest way to protect ourselves while we wait for the vaccines is the mask.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Republicans want to get the economy up and running. What they haven't realized or refuse to believe is that wearing masks everywhere is what will get our economy back faster than anything else now.
So when the Wisconsin Legislature reconvened, some Republicans refused to wear masks. This is not the way to get the economy up and running.
Masks are not political. But Vos and the Republicans have made it so and are interfering with our economy getting back to normal.
Linda Bernhardt, Platteville