Masks protect you and others -- Greg Hakala

The author of a letter to the editor in the May 31 State Journal claimed that being forced to wear a mask violated his freedom. I will give two examples of accepted rules that also violate his freedom. There are many others.

Smoking a cigarette indoors at an office, restaurant, airplane or other public space. Doesn't this law violate your freedom to smoke wherever you want?

Wearing a seatbelt. This law violates your freedom to be unrestrained in your car.

Both of these laws violate your freedom but they are in place to protect both yourself and others. The first protects others and the second protects you. The mask requirement does both.

In this COVID-19 fight we are finding out who cares only about themselves and not others. The author also questioned the science about the mask. There is no question that wearing a mask helps in the fight.

Greg Hakala, Wisconsin Rapids