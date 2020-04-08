Masks may help us get back to normal -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Centers for Disease Control recently recommended wearing a face covering when going outside, particularity when it is difficult to maintain the advised 6-foot distance.

Countries such as the Czech Republic and South Korea are controlling the spread of COVID-19 better than the United States and other countries. The data indicates masks are one reason. Face coverings don’t replace hand washing and social distancing, but they are an additional tool to stop the spread. Many templates on the Internet show how to make simple homemade face coverings.

President Donald Trump recently stated he will not be wearing a mask. Don’t follow his vain and selfish example. Set a good example by wearing a face covering when you venture outside your home. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Let’s protect each other.

The sooner we stop the spread, the sooner we get back to normal.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison