Masks make it easy to identify people -- Richard Nawratil

It used to be difficult to figure out who your friends were and who your enemies were. But no longer. Masks have made it easy.
Those who refuse to protect you and themselves selfishly refuse to wear one, while those who do care about you, your neighbors and anyone else will gladly put one on. It also shows who is guided by Fox News and the cult of Donald Trump.
So look around you. It's easy to see who to avoid and who cares about the rest of us.
Also, look for anyone who feels it necessary to carry an assault rifle to buy a bag of apples. Avoid them at all costs.
Richard Nawratil, Monona