 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masks make it easy to identify people -- Richard Nawratil
0 comments

Masks make it easy to identify people -- Richard Nawratil

  • 0

It used to be difficult to figure out who your friends were and who your enemies were. But no longer. Masks have made it easy.

Those who refuse to protect you and themselves selfishly refuse to wear one, while those who do care about you, your neighbors and anyone else will gladly put one on. It also shows who is guided by Fox News and the cult of Donald Trump.

So look around you. It's easy to see who to avoid and who cares about the rest of us.

Also, look for anyone who feels it necessary to carry an assault rifle to buy a bag of apples. Avoid them at all costs.

Richard Nawratil, Monona 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics