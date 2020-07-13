Masks don't protect in mass gatherings -- Stephen D Morton

Many think that the use of non-medical cloth face masks gives them license to engage in mass gatherings.
This is irresponsible and in direct conflict with the recommendations of Dr. Anthony Fauci. These cloth masks give minimal protection and are only intended for short-term protection in situations where one is randomly close to others -- not for gatherings of hundreds.
This indifference to distancing and avoiding large groups is causing an increase in COVID-19 cases and shows a disregard for the medical workers who are risking their lives on a daily basis.
Stephen D. Morton, Madison
