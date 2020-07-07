Masks can prevent needless deaths -- Charles Cohen

The logic behind the resistance to wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic -- a position championed both by many public officials and, even more horrifyingly, a portion of the public itself -- seems clear. A substantial number of Americans are willing to accept hundreds of thousands of casualties to preserve their freedom to drink in crowds and parade their good looks undefaced by a cloth.
Living does entail making trade-offs. We value the benefits of motorized transportation even as we recognize that traffic accidents kill tens of thousands each year. We don’t, however, react to the carnage by making obedience to speed limits optional or refusing to build safer vehicles. Rather, we cede our “right” to accelerate whenever we want by allowing the state to “impose” traffic lights, and we welcome engineering innovations that make cars safer.
Refusing to wear a mask that would lower the likelihood of infecting others follows a different calculus, however. Doing so declares independence from one’s fellow Americans and casts them as acceptable collateral damage to one’s own ego.
Charles Cohen, Madison
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.