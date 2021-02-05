Masks aren't an affront to liberty -- Nerissa Nelson

Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature is opposed to Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate, which has an implication none of us can afford.
We all share the belief that liberty is sacred. Perhaps no one has expressed the belief in individual liberty, unconstrained by government authority, more than John Stuart Mill, who greatly influenced our political thinking. But as Mill insists, in certain situations government restrictions on individual liberties are necessary for freedom to flourish, especially when harm to others is present.
Gov. Evers’ mandate to wear a mask in public spaces is not an affront on our liberty. To the contrary, it is an assertion of everyone’s right to life, free from the often-devastating consequences of a COVID-19 infection.
Our leaders should continued to protect our liberty, otherwise endangered by the careless, irresponsible actions of those refusing to wear masks. Voting to end the mask mandate and health emergency order seeks to do away with this protection. If Republican lawmakers succeed in lifting the mask mandate, they are responsible for the increased sickness and deaths which are certain to follow.
Nerissa Nelson, Stevens Point