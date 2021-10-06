 Skip to main content

Masks and vaccines can end pandemic -- Barbara Sutherland
Masks and vaccines can end pandemic -- Barbara Sutherland

I have a question for those opposed to vaccines and masks. How are you going to end this pandemic?

Vaccines, masks and social distancing have been proven to significantly reduce the risk of getting COVID-19 and its variants. But many reject these for various reasons. I’m not going to comment on that.

I really want to know how you are going to end this. Over 700,000 Americans have died and more are dying every day. How are you going to end this? What are your strategies? What are your plans? How are you going to stop COVID-19?

I really want to know. Please tell me. I will feel much better if I know you have a plan that will work. Thank you.

Barbara Sutherland, Sun Prairie

