LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Mask up to control spread of viruses -- Gwen Treleven

According to the news, respiratory illnesses and hospitalizations are on the rise, again filling hospital beds and stressing health care workers.

The reasons that are given are these: People don’t wear masks anymore, and they are congregating in large groups again. But never do I read the words: “Please consider wearing a mask to control the spread of respiratory illnesses.”

Why don’t we encourage mask wearing anymore? Have health care workers or other public servants suddenly become less essential and worthy of our consideration? Is it now OK to fill hospital beds with respiratory cases when other people need those beds, too? Nothing has changed except that maybe people are just hoping that viruses will simply vanish without having to take any sort of personal responsibility.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t work like that. I will say it since no one else will: Please wear a mask when it is appropriate to do so. We are all counting on you.

Gwen Treleven, Madison

