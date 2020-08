Mask rule is similar to smoking laws -- William Hartje

While Monday’s letter to the editor "Will seat belts be optional next?" comparing the mask mandate to the requirement to wear seat belts was interesting, a better comparison would be anti-smoking laws. A driver refusing to wear a seat belt mostly puts himself at risk. Smoking was banned in indoor facilities because the secondhand smoke was harmful to others.

Will seat belts be optional next? -- John Krug I don’t understand why the GOP is challenging Gov. Tony Evers’ order requiring Wisconsinites…

Many bars and restaurants claimed they would go out of business if people could not smoke in their establishments. Didn’t happen.

The mask “mandate” is for two months to help control the spread of a pandemic, not a permanent law. If Republicans feel so strongly that “rights” need to be allowed over public health, maybe they should repeal the laws banning smoking in bars and restaurants. Oh, and in movie theaters and on airplanes as well.

William Hartje, Evansville