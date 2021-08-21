Mask mandates will save lives -- Jan Robbins

We have a health department to keep our citizens safe and healthy. Mask mandates have been proven to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its attendant variants.
Why then do conservatives claim it is an illegal action against their personal rights? They insist on taking up the courts' time and costing all taxpayers massive amounts of money when simply wearing a mask will be beneficial to us all.
Please ask the families of the more than 600,000 dead Americans if they wish masks had been mandated earlier in this pandemic. Or perhaps ask the unvaccinated and unmasked folks who are now ill with this insidious disease how they now feel about their rights being infringed on.
Masks and vaccines offer us a chance to get back to living our lives free of this pandemic and its scourge. It could be called a means of life or maybe a right to life -- a way to protect the living.
Jan Robbins, Madison