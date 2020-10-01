Mask mandates keep businesses open -- Lin Zhao

In regards to the GOP’s response to Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID-19 emergency order to extend his statewide mask mandate, I would like to point out that Gov. Evers’ order is supported by evidence-based public health interventions, which in times of COVID-19 are more important than Republicans' political concerns.
Today, COVID-19 is still infecting people and taking lives. Most businesses are open with new regulations. With a mandatory mask order in place, Madison residents feel safer to go out and enjoy their semi-normal city life.
Imagine Madison without those public health interventions. Will residents feel safe to dine out or get a haircut? Will people feel safe to work?
Public health staff aims to build a safe environment for people to work, live and play, and for business to grow. For more information, please follow #PUBLHLTH791 on Twitter to learn more about what public health students at UW-Madison have to say.
Dr. Lin Zhao, Madison, UW-Madison preventive medicine resident
