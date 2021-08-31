Mask mandate needs performer exemption -- Karen Natoli

I support wearing masks indoors to help control the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
I do think audiences at the Overture Center should wear masks and be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test. But I am against having the performers on stage have to wear masks.
I don’t understand how you can have people eating indoors in restaurants close to each other without masks on and insist that performers on a stage -- more than 10 feet away from the audience -- wear masks. I’m sure the actors are all vaccinated or have negative COVID tests when working with each other closely on stage.
Dane County should make an exception for performers. As a season ticketholder at Overture, I can’t justify paying that kind of money to see performers in masks and have muffled speaking and singing parts.
These performance venues can’t survive more months of canceled performances. Let’s do our part to control the COVID-19 virus, get vaccinated and wear a mask in close proximity to others indoors. But let’s also exercise some common sense and allow the shows to go on.
Karen Natoli, Middleton