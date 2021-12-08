 Skip to main content

Mask mandate makes us safer -- Gwen Treleven
Mask mandate makes us safer -- Gwen Treleven

I would like to thank the Dane County Board and its health department for the extended period of time we have been required to wear masks.

No, I’m not kidding. I know that a lot of people consider masks to be a hassle and a drag. But for those of us who have lower immunity or are in a higher-risk group, we have a feeling of relief when the people around us are wearing masks. You don't have to wonder whether the maskless person next to you is vaccinated. You don't have to wonder if that person is carrying COVID-19. It is much easier to relax in a crowd, and to feel included among others.

So, thanks. I appreciate it.

Gwen Treleven, Madison

