Mask mandate is unfair to child care -- Tanya Cook
Mask mandate is unfair to child care -- Tanya Cook

I am writing to protest the new Dane County order requiring all people 5 years and older to wear face coverings while in public buildings.

My child care center, at the request of the state, has been open throughout this pandemic to help provide care to families who are still working in essential industries. Child care centers and in-home providers deserve an exemption to this order because:

1. Almost no cases of COVID-19 have occurred in child care centers -- neither children nor providers.

2. Best practices as we care for young children mean open facial expressions, unfettered verbal communication and close loving contact.

3. It puts an undue burden on a field already struggling to keep the doors open.

4. Because of the extra cleaning, sanitizing and hand-washing standards we implemented, and the limited access allowed in the building, we have had almost no sickness of any kind at my child care center. That means almost no fevers, runny noses, colds, coughs or stomach problems. And not a single COVID-19 case this entire time.

I protest.

Tanya Cook, Madison

