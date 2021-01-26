Mask mandate is pro-life position -- Martin A. Preizler

It's exasperating that childish Republican “leaders" in the Wisconsin Legislature are trying to block Gov. Tony Evers' proposed commonsense COVID-19 mask mandate.

What medical qualifications do they have to decide that masks aren’t necessary to stem the raging pandemic? Who are they representing? Certainly not Wisconsin citizens.

Anyone with average intelligence knows that wearing a mask (now some health experts recommend a double mask) will stop the spread of this deadly (and mutating) virus.

It seems their perverse strategy is to make the governor appear responsible for more sickness and overrun clinics and hospitals where frontline workers are exhausted trying to avert more death.

Only other ignorant, immature, irresponsible and selfish people will go along with this transparent political ploy.

The mandate is a critical preventive element that will avoid suffering and death, and bring the economy back while we wait for the vaccine to be ubiquitous. And it costs the state budget virtually nothing.

For all pro-life Republicans who fight for the unborn, please also fight for the currently living who will needlessly suffer and possibly die if masks aren’t mandated.