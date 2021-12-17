Mask enforcers don't deserve abuse -- Joyce Hasselman Waldorf

Dane County has a mask mandate. But in some ways, you would never know it. My husband and I are 84 and 90 years old, respectively, and we have personally taken every opportunity to protect ourselves from COVID-19 with vaccines, washing our hands and masks.
We are avid euchre players. But we stayed home most of 2020 to be safe.
When the games in the senior centers, churches and VFW posts opened this past March, we resumed playing euchre.
In most of the venues, the majority of people wear their masks over their noses, which is the correct position. But usually two or three people at each game test the rules by refusing to wear their masks over their noses. If anything is said, the "enforcer" is verbally abused. He or she receives the cold shoulder or a cold stare.
Generally, the directors or bosses of these locations in and around Madison hide in their offices and do nothing to stop these offenders.
The people who are trying to keep themselves and others safe are persecuted and told, "If you don't like it, you can stay home." What are we to do?
Joyce Hasselman Waldorf, Madison