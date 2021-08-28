Mask and vaccine rules are reasonable -- Dr. Anne Eglash

An individual’s right to not wear a mask or take a vaccine sounds reasonable. However, during a pandemic, it is not reasonable in a safe and responsible society.
In the United States, we outlaw drunk driving and smoking in bars/restaurants. What about a person’s right to drive while tipsy, or to enjoy a cigarette while drinking in a bar? We have determined that these behaviors are illegal because they unfairly kill and cause illness to others. We have many individual rights in this country, but not the right to harm others.
The virus that causes COVID-19 lives in the nose and throat, and is often spread before a person knows they are ill. Scientifically, that is the strategy that germs use to spread through society. When a person carrying the virus determines that they have the right to not cover their nose and mouth in public, they are deciding that they have the right to spew deadly germs to others around them by exhaling particles that are deadlier than cigarette smoke.
Laws to enforce masks and vaccines are not any different than laws preventing indoor cigarette smoking or drunk driving. The intention of laws enforcing mask wearing and vaccination is to prevent death and disease from COVID-19, not to impede an individual’s rights.
Have respect for others. Wear masks according to the guidelines set in your community.