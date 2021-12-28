 Skip to main content

Marsy's Law may have misled voters -- James Roberts
I was shocked to learn that after I had voted for Marsy's Law how much it curtailed the rights of the accused to confront their accusers and have access to evidence.

All I heard leading up to the vote was how it enhanced the rights of victims. Had I known the full extent of the law, I would not have voted for it. I suspect many of the 75% of voters who voted for this amendment might also have buyers remorse for their vote after we learned about all the ramifications of this law.

An appeals court is quite right this should have been broken into two parts for consideration.

James Roberts, New Glarus

