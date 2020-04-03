Marsy's Law has unintended results -- Aaron Bock

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Tuesday's ballot will include a referendum question on whether to amend the state constitution to include a list of rights for crime victims, commonly known as the Marsy’s Law.

I encourage you to read the full text of the proposed amendment before voting for it. Many of the provisions of the proposal are noble and workable, and I think most people can agree with its overall spirit. But while the ballot language and the amendment’s proponents will tell you it preserves due process rights for the accused, the American Civil Liberties Union and Wisconsin Justice Initiative disagree. So do criminal justice systems of other states where this has already been implemented and who have experienced its, perhaps unintended, consequences.

I will be voting "no" in the hope that our legislators can re-craft the amendment so it preserves the civil and constitutional rights of the accused while ensuring that accusers are treated with dignity, respect and fairness under the law. Above all, be sure that you read and understand the amendment before casting a vote, something I fear many of our legislators didn’t do before sending it to referendum.

Aaron Bock, Cross Plains