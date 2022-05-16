Marsy's Law ensures victims have rights -- Natalie Campbell

Every American has the right to due process and equal treatment -- crime victims are no different.

That is why I am a strong advocate for Marsy’s Law, an amendment passed here in Wisconsin almost two years ago. Marsy’s Law gives crime victims meaningful and enforceable constitutional rights that are equal to the rights of those accused. Marsy’s Law assures victims the right to be treated with dignity and respect throughout legal processes. It also directs the courts to notify victims of crime of any proceedings throughout the criminal justice process. It makes sure they can be present and heard during those proceedings.

Victims who suffer a traumatic experience should at the very least be granted the comfort and freedom of moving on. They shouldn’t have to worry about being caught off guard or triggered by their experience due to a lack of transparency from the legal system.

Victims rights are fundamental rights. Being informed, heard and treated with respect are rights we all deserve. They are important rights to help victims move forward with their lives.

Natalie Campbell, Wisconsin Dells