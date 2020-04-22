Marsy's Law brings hope to victims -- Teri Jendusa-Nicolai

April 19-25 is National Crime Victims' Rights Week. As a survivor of violent crime, this annual celebration of victims' rights is particularly special to me this year, because the voters of Wisconsin just approved additional rights for crime victims with an overwhelming 75% of the vote in the spring election.

I want to take this opportunity to thank each one of the more than 1.1 million residents who cast votes in favor of strengthening the rights of crime victims in Wisconsin. The passage of Marsy’s Law means that victims of crime in our state will have the ability to draw on clear, enforceable rights.

We've been working hard to ensure victims' rights here in Wisconsin, and thanks to the residents of the Badger State, that dream has become a reality. I know the overwhelming passage of Marsy's Law has already brought hope for survivors such as myself, and it will make a real difference for crime victims in their search for justice.

I’m so grateful to all of the Wisconsin voters who helped make equal rights for crime victims a reality.

Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, Waterford