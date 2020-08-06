You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marsha Rummel deserves your vote for state Assembly -- Jasmine C. Banks
0 comments

Marsha Rummel deserves your vote for state Assembly -- Jasmine C. Banks

  • 0

I have lived in Madison for the past 51 years, and Marsha Rummel has been my City Council member since being elected in 2007.

Many feathers are in Rummel's cap. But two have been most important to me:

  • Her opposition to F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field where my daughter resides with my 12- and 4-year-old granddaughters.
  • Her work on the Madison Public Market.

Rummel is a member of the Market Ready Program, which was created to diversify the Madison Public Market. With such a racial divide in our community, she understands the importance of the Madison Public Market now more than ever, and its intention of bringing the community together.

Rummel has represented her district as a council member, and I feel confident she will continue to represent her constituents as the state representative for the 76th Assembly District.

Rummel is deserving of your vote in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

Jasmine C. Banks, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics