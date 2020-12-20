Marsha Rummel deserves a worthy replacement -- Alexander K. Converse

Ald. Marsha Rummel, who has represented Madison's 6th District since 2007, has announced that she won't seek reelection. The City Council oversees an operating budget of over $300 million and thousands of employees. Several candidates may seek the open seat. I will vote for someone who works effectively toward progress on the four E's: economy, environment, equality and education.
For the economy, we should support labor by encouraging unions, small businesses and cooperatives. For the environment, we must protect air, water and open spaces and reduce global warming by burning less fossil fuel. For equality, we ought to be guided by the words, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," and recognize that I could have been born into your circumstances, with your ancestry, religion, mother tongue, gender and skin color. For education, we should work to improve access to quality instruction at all ages including pre-kindergarten and community college.
These simple ideals face the complex reality of limited budgets, competing interests and multiple government entities. Rummel deserves our thanks for giving so much time and effort for our district and our city. We should choose a worthy replacement.