Marquette fans ignored mask rules -- John Anderson
A mask requirement remains in place in Dane County. But, by my estimate, at least 75% of Marquette fans at the Kohl Center on Saturday blatantly ignored this.

Five Marquette fans in our row didn’t even pretend to wear a mask. I don’t like wearing a mask at the Kohl Center. Who does? But it remains the law here in Dane County. You have a choice: Respect our laws or don’t come to the game.

The best part of the game? Waving goodbye to the unmasked Marquette fans abandoning their team with three minutes left in the game and our Badgers crushing the Golden Eagles by more than 20 points.

John Anderson, Madison

