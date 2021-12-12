Marquette fans aren't anti-mask -- Thomas Watson

The author Wednesday's letter to the editor "Marquette fans ignored mask rules" claimed 75 percent of Marquette fans were not wearing masks at the Wisconsin-Marquette game last week by his "estimate."

Did he go around the entire Kohl Center and tally up all the Marquette fans who were in attendance? Or was he just drawing a random, intellectually dishonest conclusion based on the fact that a few Marquette fans in his row were unmasked?

I'm a Marquette graduate, and I was at the game with my son. We both wore masks during our entire visit, as we do everywhere we go. In our row, there were several people who never put a mask on -- and they were Badgers fans.

I have news for the letter writer -- complying with the mask mandate has nothing to do with what team you root for. It has everything to do with your willingness (or unwillingness) to do your part to help us collectively defeat this awful virus and look out for your own health and that of others.