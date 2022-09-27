Marklein supports rural communities -- Heather Westphal

Enrollment in our rural schools has been declining since 2014, especially for the 17th Senate District where I live.

There are many reasons for this happening, but I think it’s mainly driven by families moving away from rural communities to urban communities. Rural flight isn’t a new phenomenon but it creates a unique challenge for our rural schools and their corresponding communities.

How do we turn this around?

We must grow existing businesses, entice new employers and improve infrastructure to keep and attract families to rural Wisconsin. Basically, “if we build it, they will come.”

Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, has worked hard for the 17th Senate District to develop rural broadband expansion. He has fought for infrastructure dollars for rural communities and has ensured economic development funds actually reach small towns.

Marklein will continue to fight so our rural communities have all the tools they need to develop their communities in the way that’s best for them.

I'm voting to re-elect Marklein on Nov. 8. If you want the tools to improve your community, you should too.

Heather Westphal, Rock Springs