Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, surpasses himself in hypocrisy and partisanship in his latest e-update about Gov. Tony Evers’ budget vetoes.
He whines about a veto that allows the Department of Transportation to allocate funds for roads, rather than allowing the partisan legislators to earmark projects in attempts to win votes for the next election. He then admits the DOT will use most of the funds in a manner very similar to the Legislature’s budget.
Another veto Sen. Marklein cries about is the reallocation of $15 million in funds from a mental health crisis center in northern Wisconsin. If Sen. Marklein was truly concerned about mental health, he would have voted to expand Medicaid.
Hypocritically, he whines that other vetoes seem “to be aimed at personal, political retaliation.” This from the person who voted unashamedly for lame-duck bills in November to retaliate for all the losses the Republicans suffered, especially the governorship. Those bills had no purpose other than to take power away from those officials elected by a majority of Wisconsin citizens.
Retaliation? Ya think?
Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock