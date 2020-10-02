 Skip to main content
Market is actually helping businesses -- Mark K. Allen
Thank to the State Journal for the great article on new vendors for the Madison Public Market.

I often hear politicians talk about helping small businesses, yet I see little action that helps small businesses. I hope more than a few of those politicians will see the real effort going into the public market.

Mentoring and financial assistants are more likely to yield success than a bunch of promises. Teaching the young entrepreneurs how to handle safety and labor regulations is better than cutting regulations.

I look forward to visiting the Madison Public Market and trying some great food.

Mark K. Allen, Madison

