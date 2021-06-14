Mark Pocan should show support for Israel -- William Richardson

Why does U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, support Palestine but not Israel?

Wednesday's letter to the editor "Oppression harms the soul of Israel" has a simple solution. As former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put it, “If the Arabs put down their weapons today, there would be no more ‎violence. If the Jews put ‎down their weapons ‎today, there would be no ‎more Israel.‎”

Oppression harms the soul of Israel -- J. Denny Weaver An article in Saturday's State Journal, "Evictions that fueled Gaza war could still happen,"…

Today’s update is: When the Palestinians stop firing rockets into Israel trying to kill civilians and renounce their pledge to wipe Israel off the map, Israel will stop killing Palestine’s terrorist leaders. Pocan should reconsider siding with Hamas, Islamic jihad and every antisemitic Palestinian who approves firing some 3,000 rockets at Israeli civilians.

William Richardson, Middleton