What's going on in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers can be traced back to Packers President Mark Murphy and some of his loose comments.

I've said for some time now that things won't change there until Murphy is gone. He is happy to fill the stadium and ride the Packers' bus around the state thinking he is the Green Bay Packers.

He has a great quarterback, but hasn't tried hard to give the offense the over-the-top addition it has needed for years.

Pete Wille, Fitchburg