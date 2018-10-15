This fall we have two excellent leaders running for office: Kriss Marion for state Senate in the 17th District, and Jeff Wright for the state Assembly in the 51st District. They are both knocking on doors and listening to our concerns.
I recently heard Marion talk about supporting rural communities. The reports on conditions here are sobering. Our roads are some of the worst in the nation. Farm bankruptcies in our area are at a high level. Communities are struggling to overcome deep public school cuts. The closing of small-town schools has become the death-knell for their towns’ future.
Marion is a farmer, a county board supervisor and a small-business owner who is a strong advocate for rural life and local control.
Wright recently knocked on my door. He emphasized that need to invest in our roads and infrastructure, protect drinking water, and ensure rural residents can get affordable health care. Education is also a chief concern of his. Public schools are the heart of communities. Investing in high quality teachers and modern classrooms ensures our kids are prepared to be productive and involved citizens. He is a respected educator and a community builder with a reputation for bringing people together.
Fresh, independent voices in Madison are desperately needed. I'm supporting Marion and Wright because they will put our interests ahead of corporations on the other side of the state.
Lauren Bernstein Powers, Mineral Point