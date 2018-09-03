It’s vital that we vote our values. That’s why I’ll be voting for Kriss Marion for state Senate.
Marion aims to restore our conservation ethic. She believes we can have development while protecting the environment. She will fight for rural infrastructure and investment, and small business tax relief. She believes our tax dollars should come back to our district to help home-grown start-ups, family farms and main street businesses succeed.
Marion believes our schools should be funded so students get a great education regardless of their zip code. She also believes we need rural broadband and that our roads need to be fixed now. Marion is a doer -- a farmer, small business owner, Lafayette County Board supervisor, and founder of the Pecatonica Pride Watershed Association. She wants to put decisions in the hands of local leaders and put the needs of her district ahead of outside interests.
Marion is just what we need to get our district working better for those who live and work in southwestern Wisconsin.
Beverly Pestel, Richland Center