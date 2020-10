Marion will serve better than Novak -- Barbara Morford

I was surprised and disappointed to see the State Journal endorse Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville. The editorial board fell for the Republican ploy of giving Rep. Novak a pass on controversial issues. We who are closer know him better.

He dismisses progressive causes in private, while accepting a pass to vote in opposition when it doesn't make any difference. He fails to respond to our concerns and works in lockstep with the Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau. The Legislature sits at home drawing salaries while we suffer.

Democratic challenger Kriss Marion was doing well, so of course the Republicans launched an ugly, hateful TV attack ad that is completely false. To smear a worthy opponent is an old act from those who are losing. I am hoping voters will be more perceptive than the State Journal editorial board has been.

No, Rep. Novak has not served us, does not respect us and should be replaced by Marion, a hardworking rural resident dedicated to serving us all of the citizens of District 51.

Barbara Morford, Spring Green