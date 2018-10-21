In 2013, my husband and I moved to the renowned Driftless Area, and we met Kriss Marion. Her genuine desire to meet and to welcome newcomers was evident. Since then, I have been drawn in by her passion for this area and for her desire to want the best not only for Lafayette County but also for Senate District 17 and Wisconsin.
Furthermore, Marion's commitment to the issues that impact our area are vital. She wants to protect our land and water resources, address the ongoing plight of farmers, and put taxpayer dollars back into our communities.
Marion will fight for the resources that our towns, schools, farms and businesses need to thrive. As the founder of the Pecatonica Pride Watershed Association, Marion has campaigned for clear streams and for untainted wells, and she has engaged volunteers in a "healthy stream" monitoring program. Also, as a Lafayette County Board supervisor, Marion has had the opportunity to reach out to area citizens.
To meet Marion is to know Marion. There is no pretense. Her integrity, energy and passion are vital to meeting the needs of Senate District 17.
Kristin Erdmann, Blanchardville