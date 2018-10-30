“Moving Forward Together” is state Senate District 17 candidate Kriss Marion's motto.
Marion is running as a Democrat, but she's running first to represent the interests of southwest Wisconsin. We love our small towns the way Marion loves her small town of Blanchardville, and she wants to work with us for our success.
She has a vision "that our family farms, our local schools, our rural hospitals, our rich natural resources, our Main Streets and our small-town way of life can survive and even thrive. For that to happen, we need new leadership in Madison."
Marion’s opponent, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, states in a TV ad, "We’re just getting started." Marklein has been in state government for eight years. What has he been doing? He’s had plenty of time to work on getting reliable broadband service to our area, and hasn't delivered.
Please vote Nov. 6 for Marion. She has the creative energy and fresh independent voice we need to represent us.
Barbara Bergsma, Avoca