Marijuana is still a dangerous drug -- Pat Malloy

I am not surprised that the mayor and Madison City Council have legalized the possession of marijuana. I am surprised that this action received the support of the Wisconsin State Journal in last Sunday's editorial, "Stop sending pot revenue out of state."

The reality is that this action will only increase problems related to marijuana use. I am wondering if city staff or the newspaper's editorial board has read any of the online information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about marijuana use. One major concern is that marijuana use impacts brain development. The brain takes 25 years to reach full development. In Denver, Colorado, infants in the neonatal intensive care unit are testing positive for THC.

The CDC also recognized issues related to impaired driving. The City Council did not. It is a major problem in Madison and the rest of the state. Studies show the problem of impaired driving gets worse in jurisdictions that legalize marijuana. Traffic safety is a major responsibility of the city. Wisconsin has a sad legacy related to impaired driving. It is a huge public safety issue. It destroys lives and families. Encouraging marijuana use is irresponsible public policy.