Phil Hands' cartoon about marijuana in the Jan. 20 State Journal was offensive.

Hands on Wisconsin: The Dude helps Evers push for pot Gov. Tony Evers would like to add a medical marijuana provision to the state budget, but Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, st…

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, is entitled to oppose medical marijuana if he so wishes. He is, in my opinion, wrong. Gov. Tony Evers is a strong and decisive governor who can make this decision, possibly with the addition of some sound medical and neurological advice.

It is my opinion that marijuana should not be sold in retail stores in Wisconsin, as it is in other states. We have enough drunken drivers in our great state without stoned drivers high on pot.

Medical marijuana: Yes. Marijuana for everyone: No.

Dr. Donald S. Schuster, Madison