 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Letter to the Editor

Margaret Benbow: La Follette High School failed to protect student

  • 0

I was shocked by Thursday's story "Mom: Student bullied for months before beating," about the recent battering of a special needs student at La Follette High School in Madison.

He was attacked so violently that he will need reconstructive surgery. This happened after he had been bullied for months, his mother said.

School staff were aware of this, but their response was to schedule a "restorative" session, meant to restore trust. But that did not work. After he had been attacked and badly injured in school, staff members made the incredible decision not to call the police or emergency services.

I wonder what they thought their job was. If it wasn't to protect a vulnerable student, whom they'd already failed in the past, what could it be? If the mother isn't already aggressively suing the school, she should. It seems to be the only way to make them pay attention.

People are also reading…

Margaret Benbow, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics