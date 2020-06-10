Maresh will lead in Legislature -- Mike Maresh
It's a trying time: A devastating pandemic, economic uncertainty and entrenched racism. We're "led" by a president with the leadership skills of an impulsive second-grader. The situation elicits reactions of frustration and fear. Fortunately, we have some people who have chosen positive, proactive approaches to our current dilemma. Some who will "light a candle rather than curse the darkness."

My daughter, Ali Maresh, is one of these candle-lighters. She is a candidate for the 76th Assembly District (which covers much of the Isthmus) with a primary in August.

Ali's innovative policy agenda is informed by her career addressing key issues facing Wisconsin. They include: improving Wisconsin's mental health services, establishing a statewide diversity, equity and inclusion program, and implementing strategies for well-being in the digital age.

Ali's career experience includes: international student advisor at Georgetown University, communications specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Office of Children's Mental Health, adjunct faculty member at Madison College, and advocate/lecturer on developing a healthful use of technology.

You can access a detailed account of Ali's policy positions and qualifications at alimaresh.com and support her efforts to improve the quality of life in Wisconsin.

Mike Maresh, Madison

